(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines in Chicago, veterans, and family attended the 65th Korean War Armistice ceremony July 28, in Chicago, Illinois at Kennedy Park. This was the 2nd annual ceremony, and it recognized the sacrifices made by veterans of the Korean war along with the strong alliance between South Korea and America due to the war.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373 and Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5, are wrapping up Exercise Summer Fury 2018 at San Clemente Island, Calif. Summer Fury is designed to increase the functionality and effectiveness of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing while also enhancing Marine Air-Ground Task Force and naval integration with participating I Marine Expeditionary Force and naval units.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and remember to not text and drive, we need you in the fight!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2018
    Date Posted: 07.31.2018 15:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53073
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105876192.mp3
    Length: 00:01:18
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    Chicago
    Illinois
    San Clemente Island
    veterans
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    24th Marines
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 373
    July 28
    Cali.
    Korean War Armistice
    DMAMAMM
    Summer Fury 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT