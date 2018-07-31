Marine Minute

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines in Chicago, veterans, and family attended the 65th Korean War Armistice ceremony July 28, in Chicago, Illinois at Kennedy Park. This was the 2nd annual ceremony, and it recognized the sacrifices made by veterans of the Korean war along with the strong alliance between South Korea and America due to the war.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373 and Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5, are wrapping up Exercise Summer Fury 2018 at San Clemente Island, Calif. Summer Fury is designed to increase the functionality and effectiveness of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing while also enhancing Marine Air-Ground Task Force and naval integration with participating I Marine Expeditionary Force and naval units.



