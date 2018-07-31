Air Force Radio News 31 July 2018 B

Today's stories:

Following this year's Technical Sergeant promotion cycle release, the Air Force discovered that more than 50 Refueling/Bomber Aircraft Maintenance Airmen were improperly considered for promotion.

Also, the Air Force rolled out a new app for Airmen called AF Connect. The CAC enabled app can be used on the go via your personal mobile device and combines all essential AF Portal applications into one.