    Air Force Radio News 31 July 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 31 July 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Following this year's Technical Sergeant promotion cycle release, the Air Force discovered that more than 50 Refueling/Bomber Aircraft Maintenance Airmen were improperly considered for promotion.
    Also, the Air Force rolled out a new app for Airmen called AF Connect. The CAC enabled app can be used on the go via your personal mobile device and combines all essential AF Portal applications into one.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2018
    Date Posted: 07.31.2018
    iTunes
    AF Portal
    TSgt
    AFRN
    Promotion Cycle
    AF Connect

