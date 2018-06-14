(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2CR Soldier Deployed to Bemovo Piskie Training Area

    2CR Soldier Deployed to Bemovo Piskie Training Area

    POLAND

    06.14.2018

    Audio by Pfc. James Crowley 

    AFN Bavaria

    2CR Soldier Deployed to Bemovo Piskie Training Area talks about working with Soldiers from other Nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2018
    Date Posted: 07.31.2018 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53061
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105874686.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldier Deployed to Bemovo Piskie Training Area, by PFC James Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    afn

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT