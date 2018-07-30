Marine Minute

U.S. Marines conducted an amphibious demonstration as part of Rim of the Pacific exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 29, at Pyramid Rock Beach. This exercise provides Marines with the opportunity to receive high-value training for task-organized, highly capable Marine Air-Ground Task Force and while enhancing the critical crisis response capability. There are twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.



U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company and Squadrons A, B, and C of the First Marine Aviation Force arrived at Brest, France, aboard USS DeKalb July 30, 1918. When they arrived the squadrons proceeded to airdromes between Calais, France, and Dunkirk, France, for operations as the Day Wing, Northern Bombing Group.



