(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines conducted an amphibious demonstration as part of Rim of the Pacific exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii July 29, at Pyramid Rock Beach. This exercise provides Marines with the opportunity to receive high-value training for task-organized, highly capable Marine Air-Ground Task Force and while enhancing the critical crisis response capability. There are twenty-five nations, 46 ships, five submarines, about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel participating in RIMPAC from June 27 to Aug. 2 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

    On this day in Marine Corps history,
    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company and Squadrons A, B, and C of the First Marine Aviation Force arrived at Brest, France, aboard USS DeKalb July 30, 1918. When they arrived the squadrons proceeded to airdromes between Calais, France, and Dunkirk, France, for operations as the Day Wing, Northern Bombing Group.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2018
    Date Posted: 07.30.2018 14:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53047
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105871687.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    RIMPAC
    Pyramid Rock Beach
    July 29
    1918
    DMAMAMM
    First Marine Aviation Force
    Brest France

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT