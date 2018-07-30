Today's story: President Donald Trump announced he will posthumously award the Medal of Honor to the family of fallen Special Tactics Combat Controller TSgt. John Chapman.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2018 10:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53043
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105870834.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 July 2018 A, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT