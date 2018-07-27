Marine Minute

About 30 of members of the 'Rucking Raiders' completed a 900-mile, eleven day ruck march at Marine Corps Special Operations Command headquarters in Camp Lejeune, July 27th. The group set out on their ruck in honor of the 15 Marines and Navy corpsman with MARSOC who lost their lives in a KC-130T plane crash while training in Mississippi in July 2017. The group started their ruck at the crash site in Mississippi and carried sand bags filled with soil from the crash site, which they used to plant a tree at MARSOC headquarters.



Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force worked alongside the Illinois Fire Service Institute during Exercise Chicago Response July 25th-26th in Champaign, Illinois. The exercise helped to better prepare the participants for any future crisis in the Chicago region.



The Korean Armistice Agreement was signed, effectively ending the Korean War. [This year marks the 65th anniversery of the war, which was fought for three years on the Korean Peninsula, and included close to 120,000 U.S. Marines.]



