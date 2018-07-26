(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 July 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories: The Air Force assisted SpaceX in the launch of the Telstar 19 Vantage Satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Also, Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, or JTACs, from The British Royal Army trained with Airmen at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to gain experience in controlling US Air Force B-1 and B-2 Bombers.

