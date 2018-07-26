Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit recently participated in embassy reinforcement training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Marines with the 22nd MEU also took part in the Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure course at Fort Eustis, Virginia. These types of specific training events help prepare the MEU for a multitude of potential situations which they could be faced with during an upcoming deployment at sea.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1947,

The National Security Act of 1947 became effective, reaffirming the status of the Marine Corps as a separate military service within the Department of the Navy. The Act officially enacted the Corps' current missions of seizing and defending forward bases, amphibious and land operations in support of naval campaigns and in coordination with other services, as well as executing such other duties as the President or Department of Defense may direct.



