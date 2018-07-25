2018 U.S. NATO Brigade Senior Army Leaders Meeting

Leaders from the U.S. Army NATO Brigade, U.S. Army Europe and other NATO Commands gathered in Garmisch, Germany for the 17th annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting.



The meeting provides Army leaders assigned to over 40 various NATO Commands across 37 locations in 20 countries and three continents the opportunity to gather to share ideas, synchronize plans and provide feedback on future issues to affect both U.S. and NATO organizations.