    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Montford Point Marine Association hosted a gifting ceremony which bestowed the National Montford Point Marine Memorial to the Department of the Navy, July 25th, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The memorial honors the approximately 20,000 African-Americans who joined the Marine Corps during World War II and trained at the Montford Point recruit camp.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Wing Support Detachment 24 recently worked alongside U.S. Army soldiers in a fuel experiment test during Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2018 at Pohakuloa Training Area in Hawaii. Cpl. Travis Kopelson, bulk fuel specialist with Marine Wing Support Detachment 24, spoke about the importance of the experiment.

    SB (00:13:94)
    "The purpose of it could be if we find ourselves in the middle of the country and we're unable to get our hands on JP-8, we could easily go to the nearest airport or airfield and we can take their Jet A-1 fuel and turn it into our own military grade fuel. And we could issue it out from there to aircraft or ground vehicles."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2018
    Date Posted: 07.25.2018 15:02
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

