(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Southern Command are currently participating in humanatarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Guatemala, in the wake of recent volcanic eruptions. The Marines are working nearly 80 hours a week alongside Guatemalans helping to build hundreds of shelters which can hold over 2,000 displaced victims.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and the Next Generation Logistics Innovation Cell are hosting the 3rd Annual Marine Corps Innovation Symposium, July 24th-26th in Quantico, Virginia. The Symposium culminates a successful year of innovation while educating the force, promoting organizational transformation, and identifying actionable recommendations to make innovation part of the Marine Corps culture. This year’s symposium will consist of four working groups, speakers from around the Corps, private industry and education, and displays of successful and ongoing innovative efforts.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2018
    Date Posted: 07.24.2018 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52986
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105853737.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Virginia
    Guatemala
    DMA
    South America
    Defense Media Activity
    Disaster Relief
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Technology
    Quantico
    Volcano
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory
    SPMAGTF-SC
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Southern Command
    DMAMAMM
    Next Generation Logistics Innovation Cell
    Marine Corps Innovation Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT