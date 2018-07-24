Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Southern Command are currently participating in humanatarian assistance and disaster relief efforts in Guatemala, in the wake of recent volcanic eruptions. The Marines are working nearly 80 hours a week alongside Guatemalans helping to build hundreds of shelters which can hold over 2,000 displaced victims.



Also in the Corps,

Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and the Next Generation Logistics Innovation Cell are hosting the 3rd Annual Marine Corps Innovation Symposium, July 24th-26th in Quantico, Virginia. The Symposium culminates a successful year of innovation while educating the force, promoting organizational transformation, and identifying actionable recommendations to make innovation part of the Marine Corps culture. This year’s symposium will consist of four working groups, speakers from around the Corps, private industry and education, and displays of successful and ongoing innovative efforts.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.