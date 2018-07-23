(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, along with Australian, New Zealand, Canadian, and Indonesian troops, recently participated in an artillery live-fire training event at Pohakuloa Training Area in Hawaii. The training was part of Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2018. Capt. David Vereen, field artillery officer with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, spoke about the importance of the training.

    SB(00:17:35)
    "The purpose of this exercise is to stress our ability to provide fire support in a combined, joint, allied and partnered environment. Everybody's walking away with great ideas, ways to improve things. It's great for every nation that's involved in RIMPAC

    Also in the Corps,
    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, presented the Navy Cross to the family of Cpl. Stephen E. Austin, during a ceremony in Alexandria, Virginia, July 21st. Cpl. Austin was killed in action while serving as a squad leader with 1st Battalion, 27th Marines during the Vietnam War in 1968.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2018
    Date Posted: 07.23.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

