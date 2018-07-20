(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180720-N-KU391-001

    180720-N-KU391-001

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    07.20.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    30 second radio commercial promoting Naval Station Guantanamo Bay's Fleet and Family Support Center's job orientation for civilians and dependents that wish to find jobs on base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2018
    Date Posted: 07.23.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180720-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

