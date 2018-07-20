(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Around 5,000 U.S. Marines and sailors with the13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Essex Amphibious Ready Group recently set sail for a six month deployment to the Middle East and Western Pacific. The 13th MEU includes an F-35B detachment from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, marking the first time the Corps' American Joint Strike Fighter aircraft will likely conduct real-world combat operations. The F-35B Lightning II is the Marine Corps variant stealth-jet designed for sea deployments due to its vertical take-off and landing capability.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participated in a Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Decontamination course conducted by Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines in Okinawa, Japan, July 19th. The three day course helped teach Marines how to effectively react to a CBRN incident and save the lives of Marines exposed to deadly agents.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2018
    Date Posted: 07.20.2018 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52958
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105845051.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

