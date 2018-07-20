I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
Around 5,000 U.S. Marines and sailors with the13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Essex Amphibious Ready Group recently set sail for a six month deployment to the Middle East and Western Pacific. The 13th MEU includes an F-35B detachment from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, marking the first time the Corps' American Joint Strike Fighter aircraft will likely conduct real-world combat operations. The F-35B Lightning II is the Marine Corps variant stealth-jet designed for sea deployments due to its vertical take-off and landing capability.
Also in the Corps,
Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participated in a Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Decontamination course conducted by Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Marines in Okinawa, Japan, July 19th. The three day course helped teach Marines how to effectively react to a CBRN incident and save the lives of Marines exposed to deadly agents.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads!
