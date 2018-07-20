Today's story: The Air Force awarded a contract to The Boeing Company to design and build the new Air Force One fleet by 2024.
|07.20.2018
|07.20.2018 10:53
|Newscasts
|52956
|1807/DOD_105844656.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 July 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
