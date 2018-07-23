Date Taken: 07.20.2018 Date Posted: 07.19.2018 22:38 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52954 Filename: 1807/DOD_105843067.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: July 23, 2018, by PFC Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.