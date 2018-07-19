(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Southern Command, recently conducted security cooperation training and engineering projects, in El Zapote, Guatemala alongside partner nation military forces in Central and South America. The unit is also on standby to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the event of a hurricane or other emergency in the region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band performed at The Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagatna, Guam, July 18. The Marines were in Guam to perform and celebrate Guam’s 74th Liberation Day on July 21, 2018. The Marines of the 3rd Marine Division were instrumental in the liberation of Guam during World War II.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil, and remember to stay safe on the roads.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2018
    Date Posted: 07.20.2018 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52943
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105841601.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    Guam
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    3rd Marine Division
    Guatemala
    DMA
    South America
    Defense Media Activity
    Sailors
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    World War II
    Humanitarian Assistance
    Marines
    U.S. Navy
    Central America
    III MEF
    Distracted Driving
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force Southern Command
    DMAMAMM
    SP-MAGTF Southern Command
    Zapote
    74th Liberation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT