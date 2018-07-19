Marine Minute

Corporal Michael Parks



U.S. Marines and sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Southern Command, recently conducted security cooperation training and engineering projects, in El Zapote, Guatemala alongside partner nation military forces in Central and South America. The unit is also on standby to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the event of a hurricane or other emergency in the region.



Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band performed at The Senator Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagatna, Guam, July 18. The Marines were in Guam to perform and celebrate Guam’s 74th Liberation Day on July 21, 2018. The Marines of the 3rd Marine Division were instrumental in the liberation of Guam during World War II.



That's it for your Marine Minute