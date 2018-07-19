Today's story: Advanced technology, like 3-D printers are providing fast repair capabilities and bringing cost effective maintenance to the F-35, America's most advanced fighter aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2018 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52938
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105841257.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 July 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
