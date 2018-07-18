(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Audio only--CSPOC ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2018

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. David Salanitri 

    Air Force Space Command Public Affairs

    The audio file of the Combined Space Operations Center ceremony, 18 July 2018 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Cali.

    This work, Audio only--CSPOC ceremony, by TSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS

    Space
    Air Force
    Raymond
    AFSPC
    CSPC

