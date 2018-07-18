Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Navy corpsmen with Marine Rotational Force Europe 18.1 recently participated in a casualty evacuation training exercise at Vaernes Garnison, in Norway. During the exercise, corpsmen were tested on their ability to quickly and accurately treat simulated-explosion casualties. This type of training allows the Corpsmen to assess their strengths and weaknesses to improve training for future events and potential real life scenarios.



Also in the Europe,

U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1 recently conducted a deployment for training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, in Bulgaria. During the training, Marines conducted five days of live-fire ranges, enhancing their operational capabilities for possible future deployments.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918 during World War I,

The 4th Brigade of Marines began an attack near Soissons, France, as part of a three-division counterattack against enemy German forces.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.