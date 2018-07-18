(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Navy corpsmen with Marine Rotational Force Europe 18.1 recently participated in a casualty evacuation training exercise at Vaernes Garnison, in Norway. During the exercise, corpsmen were tested on their ability to quickly and accurately treat simulated-explosion casualties. This type of training allows the Corpsmen to assess their strengths and weaknesses to improve training for future events and potential real life scenarios.

    Also in the Europe,
    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1 recently conducted a deployment for training exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, in Bulgaria. During the training, Marines conducted five days of live-fire ranges, enhancing their operational capabilities for possible future deployments.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1918 during World War I,
    The 4th Brigade of Marines began an attack near Soissons, France, as part of a three-division counterattack against enemy German forces.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2018
    Date Posted: 07.18.2018 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52917
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105837036.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    France
    Bulgaria
    Europe
    WWI
    World War I
    DMA
    Norway
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    U.S. Navy
    Training
    Corpsmen
    Deployment
    Casualty Evacuation Training
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    1918
    Soissons
    Vaernes Garnison
    DMAMAMM
    Nevo Selo Training Area
    4th Marine Brigade
    BSRF 18.1
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 18.1
    Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1
    MRFE 18.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT