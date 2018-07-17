Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, participated in exercise Green Cannon 18 in Salisbury, England, July 11th. Green Cannon is a multinational training exercise which provides Marines the opportunity to exchange tactics and techniques, as well as project lethality and combat power across the globe alongside partner nations.



Also in the Corps,

More than 150 Marines and sailors helped in volunteer efforts organized by Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Single Marine Program, helping flood-hit neighborhoods following torrential rainfall and landslides which have affected the region in recent days.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1990,

Two hundred Marines in Subic Bay, Philippines, helped rescue survivors after the island was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale..



That's it for your Marine Minute