    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, participated in exercise Green Cannon 18 in Salisbury, England, July 11th. Green Cannon is a multinational training exercise which provides Marines the opportunity to exchange tactics and techniques, as well as project lethality and combat power across the globe alongside partner nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    More than 150 Marines and sailors helped in volunteer efforts organized by Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Single Marine Program, helping flood-hit neighborhoods following torrential rainfall and landslides which have affected the region in recent days.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1990,
    Two hundred Marines in Subic Bay, Philippines, helped rescue survivors after the island was hit by an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale..

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2018
    Date Posted: 07.17.2018 15:38
    Category: Newscasts
