Today's story: Air Force officials announced changes to Air Force Instruction 36-2903.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2018 13:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52893
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105834249.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|29
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 July 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT