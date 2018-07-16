(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    The U.S. Marine Corps and the state of Mississippi dedicated a memorial to the fallen passengers and crew of Yanky 72 during a ceremony at Mississippi Valley State University in Greenwood, Mississippi, July 14th. On July 10, 2017, 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman with Marine Corps Special Operations Command lost their lives in a KC-130T plane crash in Mississippi while training. Following the ceremony, about 30 members of the 'Rucking Raiders' set off on a 900-mile ruck march from Mississippi to MARSOC headquarters in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Teams of marchers will be on the road around the clock for the upcoming weeks, relaying rucksacks of dirt and sand from the crash site and memorial site to Camp Lejeune where they plan to plant a tree at MARSOC headquarters.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1861,
    Major J. G. Reynolds commanded 350 Marines in the first Battle of Bull Run in Virginia.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2018
    Date Posted: 07.16.2018 13:36
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

