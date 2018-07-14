Receiving a package at the post office is a normal errand to run but picking up a package from a C-17 while shutting down a commercial runway is whole other deal. Hear how Staff Sergeant Jonathan Guzman witnesses firsthand on how a Logistic team gets it done in West Africa.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2018 07:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52877
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105826733.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|Jonathan Guzman
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Just Another Day, by SSgt Jonathan A Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
