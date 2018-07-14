(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Just Another Day

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jonathan A Guzman 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Receiving a package at the post office is a normal errand to run but picking up a package from a C-17 while shutting down a commercial runway is whole other deal. Hear how Staff Sergeant Jonathan Guzman witnesses firsthand on how a Logistic team gets it done in West Africa.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2018
    Date Posted: 07.15.2018 07:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Artist Jonathan Guzman
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Just Another Day, by SSgt Jonathan A Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

