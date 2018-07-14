(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, partners responding to mayday call near Big Island

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2018

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard receives a mayday call from a vessel off Hawaii, July 14, 2018, using Rescue 21 the location of the call was tracked to about 4 miles off Kona Airport. A variety of crews were sent to respond including the Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire, Navy, and Australian Navy, the Navy and Australian Navy are in Hawaii participating in the Rim of the Pacific Exercises. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)

