The Coast Guard receives a mayday call from a vessel off Hawaii, July 14, 2018, using Rescue 21 the location of the call was tracked to about 4 miles off Kona Airport. A variety of crews were sent to respond including the Coast Guard, Hawaii County Fire, Navy, and Australian Navy, the Navy and Australian Navy are in Hawaii participating in the Rim of the Pacific Exercises. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2018 00:15
|Category:
|B-roll
|Audio ID:
|52876
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105826456.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|334
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partners responding to mayday call near Big Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Audio Available: Coast Guard, partners responding to mayday call near Big Island
LEAVE A COMMENT