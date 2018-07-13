Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines conducted a tool familiarization range July 11, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. During the training, they split off into four groups to setup and properly dispose of ordnance items. This helps maintain Marine's proficiency in their skills with the instruments, their state of preparedness, and their ability to evaluate and defuse ordinance in a timely manner.



In the Pacific,

U.S. Marines and Sailors are currently participating in a volunteer event organized by the Marine Corps Community Services Single Marine Program from July 12 to July 15, at Shuto Town, Iwakuni City, Japan. The program provides service members with the opportunity to help local Japanese residents clean up and recover after the area was flooded. Over the next few days, they will clean out damaged furniture, household goods, lumber, and more.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads, we need you in the fight!