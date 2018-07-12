Today's story:
Hurricane Hunters flew missions over the Indian Ocean with the government of Sri Lanka to study the island's atmosphere and predict Monsoon patterns to save lives.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2018 14:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52860
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105819009.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 July 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT