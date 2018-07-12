(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 12 July 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 12 July 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visited Royal Air Force Lakenheath,England where she met with Airmen from across the base, learning what it takes to make the mission happen every day and saw how 48th Fighter Wing personnel are innovating by streamlining processes and reducing redundancies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2018
    Date Posted: 07.12.2018 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52858
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105818329.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 12 July 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Royal Air Force
    Lakenheath
    AFRN
    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT