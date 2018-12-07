(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, conducted an Infantry Immersion Trainer during Rim of the Pacific exercise July 10, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The IIT trained Marines with hands on practical application of tactical skills and decision making in an immersive, scenario-based training environment. RIMPAC provides high-value training for enhancing the critical crisis response capability of U.S. forces and partners globally.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines attached to Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participated in scout swimmers course July 12, at the Camp Hansen Aquatics Center, Okinawa, Japan. The scout swimmers course provides the Marine Corps with amphibious capabilities while teaching Marines to become proficient at long-distance swimming. They endure treading water with rubber bricks, rifles, and do 2000-meter swims.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2018
    Date Posted: 07.12.2018 11:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

