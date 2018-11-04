Marine Minute

Marine Sgt. Brooke Sharp was recognized July 11 at the Reserve Officers Association in Washington, D.C. for her valiant efforts in Afghanistan. Sgt. Sharp went from working with cyber, data and servers to deploying with Task Force Southwest to Afghanistan. She reported on Taliban activities, and during battle she rescued Afghan troops. Sharp was also selected as this year's Marine Corps Times Service Member of the Year. Congratulations.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1798,

"An Act for Establishing and Organizing a Marine Corps" was established. President John Adams signed and approved this law, effectively creating a new branch in the military.



Also in the news,

The President's Own celebrated its 220th anniversary July 11. Established by an act of congress in 1798, the President's Own is America's oldest, continuously active professional musical organization. The band has performed at every presidentual inauguration starting since Thomas Jefferson in 1801.



