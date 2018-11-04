(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Sgt. Brooke Sharp was recognized July 11 at the Reserve Officers Association in Washington, D.C. for her valiant efforts in Afghanistan. Sgt. Sharp went from working with cyber, data and servers to deploying with Task Force Southwest to Afghanistan. She reported on Taliban activities, and during battle she rescued Afghan troops. Sharp was also selected as this year's Marine Corps Times Service Member of the Year. Congratulations.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1798,
    "An Act for Establishing and Organizing a Marine Corps" was established. President John Adams signed and approved this law, effectively creating a new branch in the military.

    Also in the news,
    The President's Own celebrated its 220th anniversary July 11. Established by an act of congress in 1798, the President's Own is America's oldest, continuously active professional musical organization. The band has performed at every presidentual inauguration starting since Thomas Jefferson in 1801.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember don't text and drive, we need you in the fight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2018
    Date Posted: 07.11.2018 15:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52847
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105815021.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    Washington
    D.C.
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    July 11
    220th
    President's Own
    DMAMAMM
    President John Adams
    1798
    Sgt. Brooke Sharp

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT