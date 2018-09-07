The Pillars 41 - Compassion

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about compassion. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.