Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about compassion. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2018 11:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52841
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105813974.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:25
|Artist
|Jim Bridgham & Johanna Ackerberg & Jerry Walker
|Album
|The Pillars 41 - Compassion
|Track #
|41
|Year
|July
|Genre
|Personal Development
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, The Pillars 41 - Compassion, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT