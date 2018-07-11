Air Force Radio News 11 July 2018 B

Today's stories:

Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson will join other military keynote speakers at the 2018 Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference, or AFITC, in Montgomery, Alabama. Also, Nascar brought Airmen from both Patrick and Moody Air Force base, with members of other services to participate in Nascar's annual nod to America's military - "Nascar Salute," at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida earlier this week.