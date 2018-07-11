(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 July 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson will join other military keynote speakers at the 2018 Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Conference, or AFITC, in Montgomery, Alabama. Also, Nascar brought Airmen from both Patrick and Moody Air Force base, with members of other services to participate in Nascar's annual nod to America's military - "Nascar Salute," at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida earlier this week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 July 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

