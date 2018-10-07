Marine Minute

Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Oak Hill, participated in Polish Navy's 100 year celebration in Gdynia, Poland, July 9th. While there, approximately 800 Sailors and Marines engaged in 11 volunteer community relations events, strengthening the U.S. and Poland partnership. The USS Oak Hill's presence in the Baltic Sea is a demonstration of the continued commitment to the collective security of the European region.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1941,

The United States Marine Corps commissioned the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing in San Diego, California. The wing consisted of six squadrons, two in San Diego and four in Hawaii. The squadrons based in Hawaii sustained extensive damage during the attack on Pearl Harbor, but went on to contribute to 83 South Pacific operations during WWII.



