Today's stories:
Two Air Force Material Command, or AFMC Directorates, merged to increase synergy and coordination in support of the Air Force's Nuclear Modernization efforts. Also, forecasters have projected this hurricane season to be an average one; however, whether it's a busy or slow season, it only takes one storm with devastating impacts to a community to make it a bad one, so it's important to be prepared.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2018 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52833
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105811392.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|21
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 July 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT