Air Force Radio News 10 July 2018 B

Today's stories:

Two Air Force Material Command, or AFMC Directorates, merged to increase synergy and coordination in support of the Air Force's Nuclear Modernization efforts. Also, forecasters have projected this hurricane season to be an average one; however, whether it's a busy or slow season, it only takes one storm with devastating impacts to a community to make it a bad one, so it's important to be prepared.