    Air Force Radio News 10 July 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    Two Air Force Material Command, or AFMC Directorates, merged to increase synergy and coordination in support of the Air Force's Nuclear Modernization efforts. Also, forecasters have projected this hurricane season to be an average one; however, whether it's a busy or slow season, it only takes one storm with devastating impacts to a community to make it a bad one, so it's important to be prepared.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2018
    Date Posted: 07.10.2018 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 July 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane season
    AFMC
    AFRN
    Nuclear modernization

    • LEAVE A COMMENT