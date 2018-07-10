Today's Story: The inaugural class of Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets participating in the Chief of Staff of the Air Force Flight Academy Scholarship program this summer are off and flying.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2018 11:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52830
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105811086.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|23
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 July 2018 A, by SSgt Robert Kingery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT