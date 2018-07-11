(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: July 11, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: July 11, 2018

    JAPAN

    07.10.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, MV-22B Ospreys move to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Yokota airmen participate in C-BRN training at Combined Arms Training Command Camp Fuji, and the U.S. Coast Guard participates in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2018
    Date Posted: 07.10.2018 02:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52827
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105810240.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 11, 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Osprey
    USCG
    Yokota
    USMC
    Kaneohe Bay
    Camp Fuji
    RIMPAC
    Rim of the Pacific
    C-BRN Training
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    MV-22B Ospreys
    CATC Fuji
    374 Civil Engineer Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT