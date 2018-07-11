On this Pacific Pulse, MV-22B Ospreys move to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Yokota airmen participate in C-BRN training at Combined Arms Training Command Camp Fuji, and the U.S. Coast Guard participates in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2018 02:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52827
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105810240.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 11, 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
