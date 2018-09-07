(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180709-Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    07.09.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Anika Lewis 

    AFN Okinawa

    Air Force Captain Richelle Greer, the Kadena Weather Flight Commander, explains the varying levels of Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness 1.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180709-Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather
    Japan
    Typhoon
    AFN Okinawa
    TCCOR

    • LEAVE A COMMENT