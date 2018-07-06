Air Force Radio News 06 July 2018 B

Today's story:
Airmen in Kuwait have been working day and night with Kuwaiti counterparts to build the nearly-finished, temporary base called "Cargo City" from the ground up.
|07.06.2018
