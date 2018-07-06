Date Taken: 07.06.2018 Date Posted: 07.06.2018 11:06 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52803 Filename: 1807/DOD_105803790.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 11

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 06 July 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.