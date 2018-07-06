Today's story: Air National Guard aircrews from Wyoming and Nevada join fire suppression efforts at Peterson Air Force Base to fight the wildfires in Spring Creek, Colordao.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2018 11:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52803
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105803790.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, Air Force Radio News 06 July 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT