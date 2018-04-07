Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps recently published MARADMIN 370/18, which outlines reenlistment bonuses up to $90,000 for lateral moves into counter intelligence and human intelligence MOS's, and up to $30,000 for high demand positions like infantry squad leader. Up to $10,000 bonuses are also available for certain special duties and lat moves into certain MOS's, such as: EOD technicians, cyber and information specialists, and special operations command positions. With the arrival of several new selective retention bonus programs for fiscal year 2019, all Marines are encouraged to thoroughly review the MARADMIN. Check out MARADMIN 370/18 at www.Marines.mil for more information.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1800,

The Marine Corps Band played at Tun Tavern, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, making their first public appearance.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads during the Fourth of July holiday!