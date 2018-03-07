(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 4th Marine Division wrapped up Integrated Training Exercise 4-18, July 2nd, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. During ITX 4-18, Marines trained for over a month in the desert environment participating in a multitude of exercises which aimed to prepare the units for combat. CWO4 Eric Brown, Regimental Gunner for 23rd Marine Regiment, spoke about the importance of the the exercise:

    (SB 00:10:98)
    "It's a culminating event of many smaller events throughout the year that units do working up through their training readiness standards that bring the elements of the MAGTF together for the integration practice of it.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (recently) completed the first in a series of pre-deployment training events at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, recently. Also known as MEUEX, the training is designed to integrate each component of the 31st MEU into a cohesive crisis response force capable of a diverse set of missions at a moments notice.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

