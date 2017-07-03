Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talks Air Force innovation while touring AFWERX and Pilot Training Next at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Also, Arctic Thunder Open House concludes at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2018 13:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52790
|Filename:
|1807/DOD_105798572.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 July 2017 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT