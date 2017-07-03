(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talks Air Force innovation while touring AFWERX and Pilot Training Next at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Also, Arctic Thunder Open House concludes at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

    SECAF
    Arctic Thunder Open House
    AFRN
    AFWERX
    Pilot Training Next

