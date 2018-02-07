(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st TSC Radio Show: July 2nd

    RP, GERMANY

    07.02.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- This is the weekly 21st Theater Sustainment Command radio show from 2 July, 2018 that aired on AFN Kaiserslautern.

    The guests were Capt. Jessica Mendoza and Sgt. Mia Heredia from the Baumholder Law Center.

