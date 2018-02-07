(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Maj. Gen. Loretta Reynolds relinquished command of Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command to Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, during a ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, July 2nd. Maj. Gen. Reynolds was also promoted to the rank of lieutenant general during the ceremony, and will now serve as the Deputy Commandant for Information and Commander of Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command. Lt. Gen. Reynolds is the Corps’ first female Three-Star General in nearly a decade, and only the third female Marine to hold that rank. Lt. Gen. Reynolds spoke about her love for the Corps:

    (SB 00:17:78)
    "And I say this all the time, when less than one percent of the country serves their country in uniform, that quality of people we get to choose. We go find them, we bring them in and then we ask them to give up everything they know and just be willing to be first. Be willing to live a higher goal, be a better person, go when the nation needs you. That's not normal, but that's what we get in this uniform and that's why I'm still in."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2018
    Date Posted: 07.02.2018 14:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52771
    Filename: 1807/DOD_105794299.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Service
    USMC
    Ft. Meade
    Female Marine
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Maryland
    Marines
    Change of Command
    Fort George G. Meade
    Lieutenant General
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    MARFORCYBER
    DMAMAMM
    Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy
    Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command
    Loretta Reynolds
    Deputy Commandant for Information
    Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT