Marine Maj. Gen. Loretta Reynolds relinquished command of Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command to Maj. Gen. Matthew Glavy, during a ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, July 2nd. Maj. Gen. Reynolds was also promoted to the rank of lieutenant general during the ceremony, and will now serve as the Deputy Commandant for Information and Commander of Marine Corps Forces Strategic Command. Lt. Gen. Reynolds is the Corps’ first female Three-Star General in nearly a decade, and only the third female Marine to hold that rank. Lt. Gen. Reynolds spoke about her love for the Corps:



"And I say this all the time, when less than one percent of the country serves their country in uniform, that quality of people we get to choose. We go find them, we bring them in and then we ask them to give up everything they know and just be willing to be first. Be willing to live a higher goal, be a better person, go when the nation needs you. That's not normal, but that's what we get in this uniform and that's why I'm still in."



