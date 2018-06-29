(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke to Marines and sailors with Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, June 27th, during a visit to deployed troops in the U.S. Central Command and European Command areas of responsibilities. During the visit, Gen. Neller spoke about his latest message to the force titled “Execute," and answered questions from deployed service members.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12 Marine Regiment conducted a dry-fire exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 27th. The Marines rehearsed deployment and employment of their organic weapon systems in an expeditionary environment. The Regiment is the only continuously forward-deployed Marine artillery regiment in the Indo-Pacific region.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1834,
    Congress placed the Marine Corps under Navy jurisdiction.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to never drive distracted, we need everyone in the fight!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

