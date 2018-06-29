(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3rd MLG welcomes new commanding general

    3rd MLG welcomes new commanding general

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Col. Ronald Braney relinquished command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force to Brig. Gen. Keith Reventlow during a transfer of command ceremony June 29, 2018 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Braney is a native of Manlius, New York. Reventlow is a native of Newtown, Connecticut. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2018
    Date Posted: 06.29.2018 04:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52751
    Filename: 1806/DOD_105787514.mp3
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: MANLIUS, NY, US
    Hometown: NEWTOWN, CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG welcomes new commanding general, by LCpl Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COC
    TOC
    Change of Command
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    Tranfer of command
    3rd MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT