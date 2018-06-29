Col. Ronald Braney relinquished command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force to Brig. Gen. Keith Reventlow during a transfer of command ceremony June 29, 2018 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Braney is a native of Manlius, New York. Reventlow is a native of Newtown, Connecticut. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2018 04:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52751
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105787514.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|MANLIUS, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NEWTOWN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd MLG welcomes new commanding general, by LCpl Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
