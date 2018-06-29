3rd MLG welcomes new commanding general

Col. Ronald Braney relinquished command of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force to Brig. Gen. Keith Reventlow during a transfer of command ceremony June 29, 2018 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Braney is a native of Manlius, New York. Reventlow is a native of Newtown, Connecticut. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ortega)