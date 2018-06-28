(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Lt. Col. Michelle Macander took over as commanding officer of 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, June 22nd. Lt. Col. Macander is now the first female Marine to command a Marine ground combat arms unit. In a statement about her recent accomplishment, Lt. Col. Macander said: "It is a privilege to carry on the legacy of this storied battalion, and continue to provide support to the largest and most decorated Division in the Marine Corps. I'm honored to be a part of the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion team."

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 3rd Radio Battalion conducted patrol exercises at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, in Hawaii, June 27th. The training opportunity fortified basic Marine skills and reaffirmed combat training techniques.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1814,
    Marines aboard USS Wasp sucessfully repelled the enemy's attempt to board the ship and helped defeat HMS Reindeer during the War of 1812.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2018
    Date Posted: 06.28.2018 14:15
    Category: Newscasts
