Date Taken: 06.28.2018 Date Posted: 06.28.2018 12:37 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52734 Filename: 1806/DOD_105784308.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 28 June 2018 A, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.