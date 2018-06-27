Today's stories: Space X is awarded the contract to so send an Air Force satellite into orbit and Airmen help fight ISIS by bribing supplies to Camp Taji, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2018 15:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52720
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105780976.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 June 2018 B, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT