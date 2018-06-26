This is your DoD News Daily for June 26, 2018.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2018 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52700
|Filename:
|1806/DOD_105777488.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, DoD News Daily - June 26, 2018, by Honey Shewbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT