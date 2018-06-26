Date Taken: 06.26.2018 Date Posted: 06.26.2018 15:29 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52700 Filename: 1806/DOD_105777488.mp3 Length: 00:01:30 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 10

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - June 26, 2018, by Honey Shewbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.